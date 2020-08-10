Two decades after it first released, the serial Saans is all set to return to our TV screens. Written and directed by Neena Gupta, the show also starred her in the lead role, along with Kanwaljeet Singh and Kavita Kapoor.

The show focused on how a wife copes with her husband's extra-marital affair. Saans was a huge hit with the audience when it first aired, with people appreciating its nuanced storytelling.

Neena Gupta announced the return of the show on her Instagram channel, and people were excited to see the show return.

The show will air exclusively on Tata Sky, from Monday to Friday. The first episode will air on August 10.