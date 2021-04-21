Netflix just dropped the trailer of its latest release, Sardar Ka Grandson and already has us looking forward to this family entertainer.

The film has an impressive star cast, with Neena Gupta playing the titular role of Sardar and Arjun Kapoor playing her grandson. It also has Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth in prominent roles.

It tells the story of an ageing grandmother, Sardar, who wants to go back to her home in Lahore, where she lived with her husband.

The film follows her grandson, as he tries to bring the home to her, even if she can't make it to Lahore.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is slated to release on 18th May and we can't wait to watch it.





All images are screenshots from the trailer.