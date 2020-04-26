Actor Neena Gupta's role of a village pradhan in Panchayat proved why she is one of the finest actors we've seen. And if you can't wait to see more of her, she's coming next in Gwalior with actor Sanjay Mishra.

To give her fans a little sneak-peak of the upcoming movie, the actor posted a throwback video from the sets of Gwalior.

In the video, Neena Gupta along with actor Sanjay Mishra gorge on puri-sabzi while singing the song Do Deewane Shehar Mein.

In their upcoming thriller, Neena plays the role of a housewife while Mishra will be portraying the role of her retired teacher husband.

The movie is slated to be completed by next month and we can't wait to see these two talented actors together on-screen.