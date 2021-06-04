Neena Gupta is famous for saying what is on her mind and being a powerhouse of talent. From speaking up about raising Masaba as a single mother to calling out directors for typecasting her, Neena is a force to be reckoned with.

And what comes as no surprise is that she has always been this way!

We found an interview of Neena from 2001 where she spoke to Karan Thapar about her work, being too shy to act and her relationship with Vivian Richards.

From learning Sanskrit to playing hockey and finding her true calling in acting, Neena's journey didn't happen overnight. She also about playing a strong character in Khandaan and the stereotype that surrounded her character.

She shed light on her role in Saans and how the character was written.

Neena even spoke in detail about falling love with Vivian, and wanting to marry him, and how she knew she couldn't.



Her daughter, Masaba became her strongest ally and they both did not meet Vivian for the longest time.

Was she lonely? Yes, but she had her daughter, Masaba and her own father, who supported her through it all.

Watch the full interview here:

Neena Gupta was never one to back down from the tough questions. And this interview is proof that she was always the strong and determined woman we know now.