It's no secret that actor Neena Gupta has never shied away from using social media to send her message across. Like the time she requested for work, and consequently, ended up with a fair share of movie roles. 

Recently though, she took to Instagram to talk about her personal life, specifically her affair with a married man. In a video titled Sach Kahun Toh, she talked about her experience of falling for a married man and the aftermath of the same. She even advised her followers to not repeat the mistakes she made. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Neena 'Zyada' Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

  

People also responded to the video by appreciating her for her honesty:  

At the time the entertainment industry was quick to label a woman's career as over once she became a mother. But Neena Gupta still took the decision to bear a child out of wedlock. 

She also proved to be a successful single mother, who starred in various shows and even directed progressive classic shows, like Saans.

View this post on Instagram

Saans sada nahin rehti #Throwback

A post shared by Neena 'Zyada' Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

While people are lauding her for her honestly, it is important to remember that the onus to not be in an extra-marital affair is not just on the woman alone. 