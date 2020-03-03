It's no secret that actor Neena Gupta has never shied away from using social media to send her message across. Like the time she requested for work, and consequently, ended up with a fair share of movie roles.

Recently though, she took to Instagram to talk about her personal life, specifically her affair with a married man. In a video titled Sach Kahun Toh, she talked about her experience of falling for a married man and the aftermath of the same. She even advised her followers to not repeat the mistakes she made.

People also responded to the video by appreciating her for her honesty:

At the time the entertainment industry was quick to label a woman's career as over once she became a mother. But Neena Gupta still took the decision to bear a child out of wedlock.

She also proved to be a successful single mother, who starred in various shows and even directed progressive classic shows, like Saans.

While people are lauding her for her honestly, it is important to remember that the onus to not be in an extra-marital affair is not just on the woman alone.