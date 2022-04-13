The wedding celebrations for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have already begun in Mumbai. Reportedly, the Mehendi ceremony is today, and the wedding will take place on Thursday (April 14). In the midst of all the excitement surrounding the Bollywood couple's wedding, Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, reminisced about her own engagement day.

On Instagram, Neetu shared a monochrome photo of Rishi putting a ring on her finger while she looks at him. “Fond memories of Baisakhi Day as we got engaged 43 years back on April 13th, 1979," Neetu captioned the picture.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, reacted to the post by dropping folded hands and a red heart emoticon.

Besides her, many other social media users reacted to the throwback photo.

Rishi Kapoor dedicated a chapter in his memoir, Khullam Khulla, to his wife Neetu Kapoor. In his book, the actor described how, since he was not ready to take his love to the next level, his sister Ritu Nanda "plotted" his engagement in Delhi. She invited Rishi to a ceremony in Delhi but kept it a secret from him that it was he who was getting engaged.