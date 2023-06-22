Vidya Balan’s much-awaited theatrical release, Neeyat dropped its trailer and it took us on a rollercoaster ride of suspense, thrill and well, drama.

The movie revolves around the mysterious murder of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor), on his birthday, in the presence of his family and friends. CBI Officer Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) is assigned to unravel the devious motives of one of the ten culprits.

The movie boasts a talented star cast, including Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles.

Directed by Anu Menon, this murder mystery is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 7.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.