All the iconic films made by the Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli are finally coming to India! From Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, The Wind Raises to My Neighbour Totoro, Studio Ghibli's best are just going to be a click away from February 1st.

From February 2020, 21 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli are coming exclusively to Netflix.



We’re proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and My Neighbour Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike. pic.twitter.com/955uiYAzA1 — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) 20 January 2020

Sending these titles your way and sending some hugs too ❤️ https://t.co/hrR6u040Iw — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) 20 January 2020

This Tokyo based studio, which is known for its whimsical anime feature films enjoys a wide fanbase globally. For the longest time, its films haven't been available to watch online outside Japan and North America. But now, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for these whimsical Hayao Miyazaki animations that have stolen our hearts over the years!

Twitter is clearly as excited as we are about this annoucement!

