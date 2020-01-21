All the iconic films made by the Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli are finally coming to India! From Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, The Wind Raises to My Neighbour Totoro, Studio Ghibli's best are just going to be a click away from February 1st. 

This Tokyo based studio, which is known for its whimsical anime feature films enjoys a wide fanbase globally.  For the longest time, its films haven't been available to watch online outside Japan and North America. But now, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for these whimsical Hayao Miyazaki animations that have stolen our hearts over the years! 

Watch the video here:

Twitter is clearly as excited as we are about this annoucement!

Making a list of all my favourites. 