There's a chill in the air and it's not just because of the winters. It's also because there seems to be a resurgence of crime and mysteries. And Netflix's latest crime thriller, Aranyak, is the newest addition to the list.

Aranyak, which marks the digital debut of Raveena Tandon, also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana.

The teaser showcases Raveena and Parambrata, who play cops, researching a case of suicide/murder in a small hill town.

Rana provides the cryptic voiceover that sets the tone of the teaser - of a hill town encased in a tragedy that apparently occurs during the lunar eclipse.

While the teaser doesn't reveal much, the star cast definitely has us excited (and a tad bit scared) for this murder mystery.

You can watch the teaser here:

All images are screenshots from the teaser. The film releases on Netflix, on December 10.