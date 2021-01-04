The trailer of Netflix's next release is finally out. Tribhanga managed to surprise us not just with an impressive cast but also an interesting storyline. Starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in lead roles, the film captures the complicated relationship between mother and daughters across generations.

This family drama also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kanwaljeet Singh, Manav Gohil and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi.

Kajol plays the role of a classical dancer and actor. While Tanvi Azmi plays her mother, who is also a famous Marathi writer and is currently in a coma and struggling to stay alive. Mithila Palkar plays the role of Kajol's daughter, who finds herself bearing the brunt of her mother and grandmother's strained relationship.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is slated to release on Netflix