Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is all set for her acting debut, with Netflix's upcoming show, Masaba Masaba.

The show, that follows her journey to building her business, also focuses on her relationship with her mother Neena Gupta.

And we get to see the mother-daughter duo together on-screen, playing fictional versions of themselves!

The show also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Satyadeep Mishra, Rytasha Rathore, and includes cameos by Gajraj Rao and Kiara Advani, among others.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The show premieres on August 28.