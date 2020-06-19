Looks like its time to revisit the not-so-fairy tales of our childhood, because Netflix's Bulbbul hints at a horror story that nightmares are made of.

Starring Tripti Sharma, Avinash Tiwary, and Rahul Bose (who is stealing hearts, quite literally it seems), Bulbbul appears to be a love triangle unlike any we've seen in recent past.

A young Bulbbul is apparently married to a man twice her age (Rahul Bose), though reasons for it are a mystery.

But her heart belongs to her childhood best friend Satya (Avinash Tiwary, in his second haunted project), who has renounced marriage.

However, it's when murders start happening in the town, that people's real intentions come into question - is it love or something far more sinister at play?

You can watch the trailer here:

Did you catch the tiny detail in the poster, that has us even more excited about the film? Like the feet of the girl in the poster.

The movie releases on Netflix on June 24. All images are screenshots from the film's trailer.