Netflix's Money Heist is finally returning for fifth and final season!

Netflix confirmed this news on Twitter.

MONEY HEIST WILL RETURN FOR A 5TH AND FINAL SEASON!



Bella mat jao :( — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 31, 2020

THE HEIST COMES TO AN END



PART 5. pic.twitter.com/QOgJgzsqff — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2020

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the show's creator, Alex Pina, revealed a few details about the final season. He said:

We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel (Money Heist). The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season. We are moving from a chess game - a mere intellectual strategy - to a war strategy: attack and contention.

Money Heist's lead actor, Alvaro Morte aka The Professor, also took to social media to make the announcement.

Money Heist had garnered a huge fan base throughout the last 4 seasons and this last one's going to be special for all fans.

Professor will be back for one final time https://t.co/e0Vsct16n3 — Nitin Jotshi (@JotshiNitin) July 31, 2020

Can't wait!