K-Drama fanatics, we're afraid we've got some bad news. Unfortunately, the buzz around Netflix halting the production for their upcoming K-drama shows is true.

Given the current circumstances and due to the sudden re-surge in the number of COVID-19 patients across the nation, Netflix Korea has come to this decision.

A spokesperson from Netflix further confirmed to ScoopWhoop in a statement that the safety of the casts and crew was of priority to them.

Complying with the health guidelines of the government and for the safety of our casts and crews, we have decided to pause all production schedules for now.

Maybe this is the universe trying to tell us to rewatch all our favourite K-dramas or catch up on the ones we haven't!

Well, I guess the only thing we have to remember is that good things come to those who wait, right?