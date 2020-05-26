The German sci-fi thriller, Dark captured the interest of fans through the first two seasons with many hailing it as one of the most shows on the online streaming portal. And now, after a long wait a cliffhanger of a season finale, 'Dark' is all set to return to Netflix this June. The news was confirmed by the shows creator in a rather cryptic post that has fans wondering what this could mean. 

The message at the end of the teaser reads “The end is the beginning". And it has thrown fans into a tizzy of theories and questions. To add to the suspense, the official account posted yet another image that kept the curiosity alive. 

Obviously fans took to Twitter to try to decode what the cryptic message could mean for season 3 of the show. 

The season, set to drop on Netflix on 27th June will be the show's final season. 