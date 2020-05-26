The German sci-fi thriller, Dark captured the interest of fans through the first two seasons with many hailing it as one of the most shows on the online streaming portal. And now, after a long wait a cliffhanger of a season finale, 'Dark' is all set to return to Netflix this June. The news was confirmed by the shows creator in a rather cryptic post that has fans wondering what this could mean.

It’s official! The final season of Dark will be released on June 27! pic.twitter.com/eaJC3bAvdu — Dark Netflix (@DarkNetflixDE) May 26, 2020

The message at the end of the teaser reads “The end is the beginning". And it has thrown fans into a tizzy of theories and questions. To add to the suspense, the official account posted yet another image that kept the curiosity alive.

S2 release date • S3 release date pic.twitter.com/uwuaIuneSU — Dark Netflix (@DarkNetflixDE) May 26, 2020

Obviously fans took to Twitter to try to decode what the cryptic message could mean for season 3 of the show.

The season, set to drop on Netflix on 27th June will be the show's final season.