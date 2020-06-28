Season 3 of Netflix's popular sci-fi web-series 'Dark' released yesterday and fans have already binge-watched the show and have given their verdict.

Check out these tweets, if you haven't seen season 3 yet, and are planning on watching it soon.

DARK

World's Most Mind Fu*king Sci-Fi Thriller Show ever Made. 💯

PERIOD#DARKseason3 #DarkNetflix — Priyanshu Bhushan (@Priyaaanshu02) June 28, 2020

#DarkNetflix S3 concludes its epic, time-hopping saga of intrigue, loss, and love in a bittersweet note. This is my non-spoiler review, so don't be afraid to dive in! (I'll have another piece coming out later next week as my love-letter to the show)https://t.co/B72TAa4lhJ — Reyzando N (@reyzando) June 20, 2020

Finished #DarkNetflix 🥵 this is just top tier writing, GOAT level even. The ability to pulled this kind of story is beyond world. Hats off to writers, cast and everyone involved. 10/10 is too low. — ALEXEI SMIRNOFF (@edhimedhim) June 28, 2020

#DARKseason3 #DarkNetflix one line Review by #bcaunty - Jo Chacha hai wahi bhateeja hai. Aur jo Bhateeja hai wahi to Chacha hai !! 🤯🤯 — bcaunty (@bcaunty) June 28, 2020

#DarkNetflix , undoubtedly, has one of the best endings of a series ever. At the end of season 2 , I was thinking that there is no way they can untangle all this without plotholes or errors or dissatisfaction. But my God, they just nailed it so damn hard. #DARKseason3 pic.twitter.com/WW4j06tNQl — Sumit @ Geek Adda (@Geek_Adda) June 28, 2020

Dark Season 3 Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐



Dark is a PURE MASTERPIECE. No words to say! Ending is very Emotional and Satisfactory too. Excellent work by whole cast and crew. Soundtrack is fantastic. DO NOT Miss this one. I Repeat, DO NOT!#DarkNetflix — Vishal (@mrvishuu) June 27, 2020

Basic review of #DarkNetflix in emoji form:



🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Anjali B. (@TheWayfarerSoul) June 28, 2020

I didn't think it was possible, but Season 3 of #Dark #DarkNetflix managed to exceed my highest expectations. The final few episodes secured its place in the science fiction Hall of Fame. My rave review: https://t.co/kNlQYe8dQq pic.twitter.com/NIKlKpu6lX — Geekin' with James Hancock (@gknout) June 28, 2020

Today i just wanna give a short review of #Netflix tv series #DarkNetflix

Turly made by a messed up mind making the people watch this horrofically mind bending series but from concept to acting to dialects everything was above awesome. i prefer everyone to watch it... — Udbhav Singh (@KazeZeus) June 28, 2020

Me watching every single scene of Dark season 3!! #DARKNETFLIX pic.twitter.com/uMQEmyT7Ty — Abhishek Lohia (@ModernLohia) June 28, 2020

Dark S3 review (5/5⭐):- Dark season 3 is beautiful and tenebrous in every sense of the world,and its difficult to imagine how any other series could match this complex yet complete achievement.🙌#DarkNetflix @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/9Gh26hvS7A — Aditya pawar (@Adipawar11) June 28, 2020

What we know is a Drop, What we Don't know is an Ocean



Finished Watching Dark, Now I Can Finally Say Its The No.1 Show Of Universe



I can't review this thing, One can write a Book on Review of Dark its that much insane#DarkNetflix @NetflixIndia @netflix @DarkNetflixDE — Devarshi Patel (@dp__34003) June 27, 2020

1. Critic reviews before release

2. Audience reviews after release#DarkNetflix is a show you don’t wanna miss. Sad that this one doesn’t get the fame it deserves. It’s one of the best, if not the best. #dark pic.twitter.com/6O4AP6GVNQ — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, India (@__memenist) June 27, 2020

📺



'Dark'



One of those shows we've always wanted to watch but never got round to doing so. Synopsis looks intriguing, and reviews are good, but the voice overs out of time with the lip movement (through no fault of their own) are a little frustrating.#DarkNetflix #Saturday pic.twitter.com/Uu7AuNbzWu — Horizon Culture 🌌 (@horizoncultures) June 27, 2020

