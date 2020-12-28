The passing of Dr. Mahinder Watsa, one of India's most famous sexperts at the age of 96, has us looking back at his Netflix documentary titled Ask the Sexpert. Made over a span of 4 years, this 2018 documentary captures the true essence of Dr. Mahinder, who singlehandedly changed how Indians discuss sex.

With his column of over 10 years in Mumbai Mirror, he gave advice to married men who were smokers and whose wives didn't want anything to do with them but instead picked a 'raw mango'. And taught virgins the art of foreplay with his witty replies that became the talk of Mumbai. After being a sex-expert for 40 years and writing the Dear Doctor column, popularity came to Dr. Mahinder as his column boomed in his 41st year as a professional.

There’s something non-threatening about discussing sex with a 92-year-old.

- Comedian Aditi Mittal

This documentary perfectly captures the essence of Dr. Mahinder Watsa and what he meant to India's sex-revolution.

i am 3 years late but the Dr Watsa Ask the Sexpert documentary on netflix is such a cute, feel good and informative watch. 10/10 — lil lady (@ahanamontana) July 13, 2020

Now you might think Dr. Watsa is some young doctor answering questions on a day to day basis. No. He is 91 years old! I remember being very shocked when I got to know this!



'Ask the Sexpert' is a Netflix documentary based on him. I highly recommend you watch! — Aditya Vijaykumar (@alsogoesbyV) April 2, 2018

i’m watching Ask the Sexpert documentary on Netflix and I am in awe of the groundbreaking work Dr. Watsa is doing. He’s so brilliant wow. — dumb bitch memoir (@dasironic) July 10, 2018

What a beautiful documentary 'Ask the sexpert' is. Such a feel-good film. Dr Watsa is a true legend. A hero we don't deserve but one we truly need! #MustWatch #Netflix — आत्मनिर्भरता प्रचारक (@BhopaliLad) January 5, 2018

Watch the trailer here:

You can watch the full documentary on Netflix.