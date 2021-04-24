We all know the glamour and esteem IITs hold in India. But rarely do people get to know the harsh reality that thousands of engineering graduates face in these prestigious insitutes.

Netflix’s upcoming series Alma Matters: Inside The IIT Dream gives us a peek into the the lives of students at IIT Kharagpur and the struggles they go through every single day.

The struggles that nobody talks about.

The struggles that everyone invalidates.

The trailer of the docuseries featuring comedian and IIT alumuns Biswa Kalyan Rath goes deep into telling what it takes to be an IITian and believe no one else will tell you this when you are preparing for the JEE exam.

