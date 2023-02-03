For 90% of us who still operate on borrowed Netflix passwords, courtesy of kind friends and their friends, life’s about to get really tough. The OTT platform has actually started working on all those warnings to end password sharing.

Reportedly, only subscribers living in the same household will be able to access the account. They will have to connect their devices to a primary Wi-Fi and use the app at least once every 31 days or risk getting blocked. When a new device related to the primary account tries to log in from a different location, the user will enter a four-digit verification code, applicable for seven consecutive days, within 15 minutes.

A temporary code can be requested from the service which allows users outside of the primary Wi-Fi network access to the account for seven days. pic.twitter.com/Ni36TkbB9Z — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 1, 2023

And also, non-household users will get the option to create a new account and transfer information. On their failure to do so, they will get blocked until they sign up separately.

Basically, we getting f**k*d!

Twitter is VERY unhappy about this. Have a look at how people are reacting.

im genuinely so sad change it back i hate it so much https://t.co/ZS4I63Wu6s — void 🔜 Fur-eh! (@gh0stphile) February 3, 2023

Netflix stop making bad decisions challenge (IMPOSSIBLE) https://t.co/rbv4ebRz8b — perrito stan account #DeplatformValidLs (@JoeyCoyfox) February 3, 2023

Welcome to : Netflix doesn't exist anymore in 5 years https://t.co/G7KzzJw3Ag — Meet (Fany) at midnight (@repsgrammy) February 2, 2023

As a person who travels for a living… this is gonna be soooooo Fucking stupid https://t.co/xqS7FjInqG — FINNEAS (@finneas) February 2, 2023

This screws over every college student ever?? Wtf?? https://t.co/XmK4S8DNRe — el 🌞 רהל אורה (@ellnsmith) February 1, 2023

everyone’s literally just gonna cancel their accounts this is too much lmao did they really think this would generate more revenue https://t.co/J8ySZgW6l8 — irene anna (@enerianna) February 1, 2023

Headline: BILLION Dollar Company Starts Cracking Down On Users Who Can Barely Afford Eggs https://t.co/L4p3tvJlPi — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) February 1, 2023

RIP Netflix. The blockbuster of this generation. https://t.co/FXWWHSeGUl — 𝕷𝖚𝖓𝖆🌙 (@LunaBabyy333) February 2, 2023

It’s like they’re begging people to cancel their subscription at this point https://t.co/S9G7HFOFbe — Mo 🇵🇸 (Taylor’s Version) (@exilehive) February 1, 2023

No more Netlix and chill?