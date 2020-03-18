Cutting off all your ties with the outside world during the times of quarantine might be comforting for some. But as a hyperactive extrovert, limiting social interactions and contact is literally my worst nightmare. The only thing that's keeping me sane in these times is my extended watch-list and social media.

Well, would you believe me if I told you that the holy grail of streaming services, Netflix has figured out a way in which you can Netflix and chill from a distance while you're in self-isolation?

Nope, I'm not messing with you. In times of social-distancing, you can experience bingeing the latest shows and classic movies with your friends and family together, while virtually talking to them. "Netflix Party" is a browser extension that allows users to chat and stream the same show and movies together.

What Netflix Party does is that it lets multiple viewers watch Netflix at the same time ( we're hoping they've let go of the screen limit). All you have to do is, download the browser, choose what you want to watch, share the link with your friends and invite them to join the watch-party it with you!

Not only that, now you won't have to keep your WhatsApp handy because this extension allows people to chit-chat in real-time while you're watching the same things with your friends. Looks like with some snacks and a bottle of wine, it'll be the perfect quarantine party after all.

So if quarantine has forced you to have a long-distance relationship with your partner or a virtual sleepover with your gang, Netflix has made sure that your movie date nights are sorted with its new feature.

Happy Netflixing and chilling from a distance, folks. Stay home. Stay safe.