Cutting off all your ties with the outside world during the times of quarantine might be comforting for some. But as a hyperactive extrovert, limiting social interactions and contact is literally my worst nightmare. The only thing that's keeping me sane in these times is my extended watch-list and social media.
Nope, I'm not messing with you. In times of social-distancing, you can experience bingeing the latest shows and classic movies with your friends and family together, while virtually talking to them. "Netflix Party" is a browser extension that allows users to chat and stream the same show and movies together.
Not only that, now you won't have to keep your WhatsApp handy because this extension allows people to chit-chat in real-time while you're watching the same things with your friends. Looks like with some snacks and a bottle of wine, it'll be the perfect quarantine party after all.
So if quarantine has forced you to have a long-distance relationship with your partner or a virtual sleepover with your gang, Netflix has made sure that your movie date nights are sorted with its new feature.
Happy Netflixing and chilling from a distance, folks. Stay home. Stay safe.