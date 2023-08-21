The trailer for Netflix’s upcoming comedy-drama, Friday Night Plan, revolving around two brothers, played by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan, has dropped today. Directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, the film also stars Medha Rana, Aadhya Anand, Ninad Kamat, and Juhi Chawla Mehta.

After he scores a goal in a football match, Babil Khan’s character, an otherwise introverted frontbencher, becomes the most popular kid in the school, and everybody wants his presence at the school’s hottest party.

On the other hand, Juhi Chawla Mehta, mother to two boys, asks them if they can manage on their own for a day. While Babil’s character is more responsible among the two, his brother, played by Amrith Jayan, is the notorious one. The trailer promises to explore self-discovery through brotherhood.

Some are questioning the trailer for a seemingly Western representation of Indian schools, like there’s a scene where characters are discussing ‘prom’. On the other hand, many are also looking forward to the film. And given Babil’s compelling performance in ‘Qala‘, it wouldn’t be surprising if he delivers another banger.

Here’s how people are reacting:

The film will start streaming on the 1st of September.

All the screenshots have been taken from the ‘Friday Night Plan‘ Trailer On Netflix India’s YouTube channel. You can watch it here:

Are you excited for the film?