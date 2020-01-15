Hey you, yes you swiping through phone and getting a smile on your face as you read this news. Our favourite undercover-stalker Joe Goldberg has found a way to get to all of us as the third season of Netflix's psychological thriller has been renewed for another season.

That's right folks, after burying a lifetime of lies, changing his identity a couple of times and getting away with quite a few murders, our Joe Goldberg a.k.a Pen Badgley will be back with a clean slate in Season 3.

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020

After Joe in season 2 almost fooled us that he's changed, the cliffhanger and Joe's new mysterious neighbour has got us all intrigued.

And this time, his Love interest from Season 2 a.k.a Victoria Pedretrii will be accompanying him on-screen too. Now we can't help but wonder who'll win the mind games in the new season.

Netizens can't wait to see what Joe's next move is and who's his new neighbour:

CAN JOE KILL ME THIS SEASON?? ILL PAY YALL PLS — val ⧗ spoilers YOUs2 (@natsroman0ff) January 14, 2020

Why would you tweet this knowing we still have to wait a year for it — pilates :( (@horsewithhair) January 14, 2020

the devil works hard but joe works harder — mar (@Iessgetit) January 14, 2020

You just finished seasons 2 of YOU.. there’s nothing else to watch or do... but you open ur phone, scroll through twitter and see they’re ... coming out with a season 3.... you find pure joy... but you don’t know the date.... it’s okay tho... I can fix that...I can fix ...You pic.twitter.com/B3l4E0rfSZ — lex ♡ (@validvenus) January 14, 2020

‘new year, new you’ weren’t we a clown to think that a man could change — lily (@beaumcnt) January 14, 2020

Penn when he realizes he has to play Joe again pic.twitter.com/aMNhwEwmtp — M (@Herovib) January 14, 2020