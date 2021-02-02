In what is an unusual concept, Netflix's Valentine's Day release is going to be love story of an Indian guy and a Nigerian woman - and we are totally up for it.

The name of the movie is Namaste Wahala (which means 'Hello Trouble'), and it revolves around the fun and the challenges of two very different cultures coming together.

Starring Ini Dima-Okojie and Ruslaan Mumtaz, Netflix has pitched it as the story of two people who fight to be together even though everything doesn't seem to be going their way.

From the looks of the trailer, Namaste Wahala is going to be filled with all the elements of a quintessential rom-com, including drama of course.

The reactions to the trailer have also started pouring in and people are excited to say the least.

wow I'm genuinely so excited to watch Namaste Wahala. I really, really love storylines like that. I love to see how the couples stand for each other and overcome their families resistance to their r/s. loveee it 😭❤ — mariam. / مريم (@iammariam_) January 31, 2021

I have two weeks to find the LOML so we can watch this together ❤️❤️❤️#NamasteWahala https://t.co/ezwk36rjC5 — Natalie (@nataliecd_za) January 31, 2021

NAMASTE WAHALA

I know I'm so going to love that movie — OMO ALHAJA🧕🏾 (@Ay_shizzi) January 31, 2021

What a lovely crossover this is. The talented @ruslaanmumtaz stars too... Looking forward to #NamasteWahala! ❤️ https://t.co/8he4SkfZw5 — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) January 30, 2021

I’m so excited for Namaste Wahala 😂 — glen coco 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@grumpy_mystery) January 31, 2021

the way i’m excited for namaste wahala!!! cos @Mantebea01 and i have been awaiting this movie since last year omggggg — etornam, duchess of hastings (@etornamaa) January 31, 2021

An Indian and Nigerian wedding, the amount of rice would be absolutely stupendous. I actually can’t wait for this to drop on Netflix looooool #NamasteWahala pic.twitter.com/5g4pPFCw3N — * (@Uwnayna) January 31, 2021

Ah, my Valentine's day plans are sorted now (also, he is the same guy from MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, right?).



You can watch the complete trailer, here.