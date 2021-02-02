In what is an unusual concept, Netflix's Valentine's Day release is going to be love story of an Indian guy and a Nigerian woman - and we are totally up for it. 

namaste wahala
Source: IOL

The name of the movie is Namaste Wahala (which means 'Hello Trouble'), and it revolves around the fun and the challenges of two very different cultures coming together.

Starring Ini Dima-Okojie and Ruslaan Mumtaz, Netflix has pitched it as the story of two people who fight to be together even though everything doesn't seem to be going their way. 

From the looks of the trailer, Namaste Wahala is going to be filled with all the elements of a quintessential rom-com, including drama of course.

The reactions to the trailer have also started pouring in and people are excited to say the least.

Ah, my Valentine's day plans are sorted now (also, he is the same guy from MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, right?).

You can watch the complete trailer, here.