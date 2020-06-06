The Narnia Series hold a very space place in our hearts, these fantasy films made our childhood magical! So when Netflix announced that they were adapting it, we couldn't contain our excitement. The streaming platform announced that they will be making a series and movie adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia series back in October 2018.

But it has been a while since the announcement, is the live action series still happening? Thankfully, yes.

In a recent interview, C.S. Lewis's step son, Douglas Gresham expressed his worries over the adaptation.

I have not heard a word from them. I’m kind of getting worried myself as to whether anything’s ever going to happen.

- Douglas Gresham

However, once the doubt began trending on Twitter under the hashtag - NetflixAdaptNarnia, Netflix France decided to put our worries to rest with a simple response to a fan's tweet.

Narnia movies and series are still in the works.

Netflix paid nearly $250m for the rights of all the seven Narnia books and the 3,000 characters which are a part of them. So while we aren't sure if Netflix would pick up where the books left off or begin a whole new storyline altogether - we're just glad that Aslan is coming back!