As the threequel trailer of Netflix's much-awaited, high school rom-com, The Kissing Booth just released today, we couldn't help but fall in love with Elle, Lee and Noah all over again.

Directed by Vince Marcello, the movie once again features our beloved trio of Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney.

Based on the book by Beth Reekles, the trailer revolves around Elle and how needs to decide where to attend college. With marvellous beach backdrops and party-all-night scenes, the movie looks like it’s going to be a big summer event.

And no, we didn’t forget you, Marco Valentin Peña!

You can watch the trailer here:

The movie is slated to release on Netflix on August 11th.

Note: All images are taken from Netflix.