Netflix just announced its upcoming project, titled Monica, O My Darling and it is bringing back all our OTT favourites!
Vasan Bala helms the movie with an impressive star-cast of Radhika Apte, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Sikandar Kher.
The first look of Monica, O My Darling already has us hooked, and we can't wait to see the magic these Netflix favourites are ready to weave on-screen.
The film also stars Bagavathi Perumal, Zayn Marie Khan and Akansha Ranjan in prominent roles.
Watch it here:
The film is currently being shot and we hope it streams soon.
All images are screenshots from YouTube.