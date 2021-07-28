Netflix just announced its upcoming project, titled Monica, O My Darling and it is bringing back all our OTT favourites!

Vasan Bala helms the movie with an impressive star-cast of Radhika Apte, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Sikandar Kher.

The first look of Monica, O My Darling already has us hooked, and we can't wait to see the magic these Netflix favourites are ready to weave on-screen.

The film also stars Bagavathi Perumal, Zayn Marie Khan and Akansha Ranjan in prominent roles.

Watch it here:

The film is currently being shot and we hope it streams soon.





All images are screenshots from YouTube.