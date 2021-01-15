Roald Dahl’s classic story, Matilda is coming back on Netflix, under a brand new light and we are so excited. Unlike the first screen adaptation from 1996, this untitled film will be a musical and is based on the famous stage play version of the book.

This film stars newcomer Alisha Weir as Matilda and Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, the cruel headmistress and antagonist of the story. Lashana Lynch will helm the role of Miss Honey.

💫 *Alisha Weir as Matilda*💫



💫 *Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull*💫



💫 *Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey*💫



That's magic. That's MATILDA. Director Matthew Warchus' musical adaptation, coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/CcTbItI8TV — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 15, 2021

Matilda is the story of a young bookworm who battle her cruel parents and headmistress with the help of her favourite teacher and a little bit of magic.

Netflix also announced back in 2018 that it would adapt a group of Roald Dahl's children’s stories into an animated series, including Matilda, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and The BFG.