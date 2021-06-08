Netflix's latest anthology, Ray just released its trailer and we cannot be more excited.

The series features a stellar cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Shweta, Anindita Bose, Gajraj Rao and Bidita Bag.

Based on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's stories, the four intense stories would revolve around love, lust, betrayal and truth. The anthology has been directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala.

Featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao, the first story is titled, ‘Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa’ and is directed by Abhishek Chaubey. As the trailer begins, we are introduced to Musafir Ali (Manoj Bajpayee), a ghazal singer, who is on a journey to seek his lost fame.

Starring Ali Fazal and Shweta Basu Prasad, the second story is titled, ‘Forget Me Not’ and is directed by Srijit Mukherji. We are then introduced to Ipsit Nair (Ali Fazal), a man who is said to have the sharp memory of a computer.

The third story, titled ‘Bahrupiya’ is also directed by Srijit Mukherji and stars Kay Kay Menon and Bidita Bag in lead roles. We then catch sight of a man (Kay Kay Menon), who wants to create art as a makeup artist, despite having a stable job.

Starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, the fourth story is directed by Vasan Bala and is titled ‘Spotlight’. And finally, we get a glimpse of a superstar (Harshvardhan Kapoor) who encounters a God woman and is amazed by her popularity.

Watch the trailer here:

The series is slated to release on Netflix on June 25th.

Note: All images are screenshots from the trailer.