As you may have seen, a recent reveal of the list of guests on Jeffery Epstein’s private island has left the world shaken. According to the list, many guests include the biggest Hollywood celebrities and renowned names of our time. The former financier and registered sex offender was found dead in Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, in 2019 which resulted in the charges against him being dropped.
But a recent development has occurred where court documents including names of Epstein’s known associates are being unsealed, shedding light on the scale of his network.The network that propagated and furthered his underage sex trafficking agenda. If you’re looking to learn more about this massive exposé then the Netflix documentary about him; Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is a good place to start.
Though it released back in 2020, it is currently the most searched documentary online. So we’ve curated some impactful tweets surrounding it so that you can make a more informed decision regarding your dive into the topic. Here, read on:
