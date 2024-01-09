As you may have seen, a recent reveal of the list of guests on Jeffery Epstein’s private island has left the world shaken. According to the list, many guests include the biggest Hollywood celebrities and renowned names of our time. The former financier and registered sex offender was found dead in Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, in 2019 which resulted in the charges against him being dropped.

But a recent development has occurred where court documents including names of Epstein’s known associates are being unsealed, shedding light on the scale of his network.The network that propagated and furthered his underage sex trafficking agenda. If you’re looking to learn more about this massive exposé then the Netflix documentary about him; Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is a good place to start.

Though it released back in 2020, it is currently the most searched documentary online. So we’ve curated some impactful tweets surrounding it so that you can make a more informed decision regarding your dive into the topic. Here, read on:

WOW! WOW! OMG! In the first 5 minutes of the Netflix Documentary, "Jeffrey Epstein, Filthy Rich" Vicky Ward, The journalist who first wrote about him for Vanity Fair stated that the reason she was interested in investigating him was because he was a "Great Gatsby" Like figure pic.twitter.com/wcQNCgAlRI — QUEENS OF 💜🤍💜HEART 💜🤍💜 (@korellamatters) January 7, 2024

White male privilege. Watch on Netflix the series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. It details how this guy without a college degree lied his way to the top & the men around him allowed & helped do it. — Dee (@DeeWithNumbers) January 4, 2024

"I was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, but I was re-victimized by the same government that was supposed to protect us" (Filthy Rich, Netflix).



And therein lies a perfect example of how this country has historically operated. Layer by layer, it has strategically and… — Knotty_Llama ☸︎ (@knotty_llama) January 8, 2024

Watching the Jeffrey Epstein Filthy Rich documentary on Netflix and I already puked nine times in the first 10 minutes. — Knotty_Llama ☸︎ (@knotty_llama) January 5, 2024

I’m watching the Jeffrey Epstein Documentary on Netflix.

It’s clear that filthy rich people are the untouchables. They can get away with almost anything, everywhere. — Elizabeth Ughoro (@haleNcrazy) January 7, 2024

https://twitter.com/realzdmp/status/1743883197950361769

I think everyone should watch Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich documentary to know more about how disgusting world leaders(men) are. https://t.co/a4gkQ7oOMv — Farrah🎲 (@Shanaiyern29) January 4, 2024

I highly recommend watching the Netflix documentary “Filthy Rich”. It gives an in depth look into Jeffrey Epstein, his finances and his crimes.



If you’ve watch it, tell me your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/pm8wf9cWoV — 𝘾𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖 (@Cerra__) January 4, 2024

They talked about the paintings/photos he had in his place in New York in the Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich doc. I think it was a way for him to have power over people/black mail them — 💜Long Live The Magic We Made💜 (@KristenC1989) January 4, 2024

It's honestly insane. If you've never seen the documentary "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich" on @netflix you should. And its anything but a "right wing" take. It's brutal.

There are eyewitnesses spotting Clinton ON THE ISLAND…I'm sure he was just getting some sun.

Hypocrisy 100 — Sean B (@SeanB324) January 4, 2024

Im rewatching this Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, I didn't realize how deep this rabbit hole gets FAM 😲 — Ron Frierson (@RonFrierson1) January 1, 2024

What a twisted world we live in.