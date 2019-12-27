Disclaimer : Spoilers ahead

Netflix has become one of the biggest platforms in the history of online entertainment. It has hit us with mind-boggling crime documentaries, but its latest offering, Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer has got to be the best one this season.

Sure, the name might mislead you. But whoever said that, 'don't judge a book by its cover' was definitely talking about this series.

It's all about a video posted online by a 'kitten-killer' which was disturbing beyond repair. But the actual story starts after the video was uploaded online.



The video was so sickening that some people made a Facebook group and dedicated it to tracking the man down so that he doesn't get to commit a crime like torturing and killing cats.

From where the ciggerette packs were kept to every minute details, these 'self-proclaimed' internet detectives made sure that no stones are upturned.

But the story took a rather dark turn when this 'cat killer's' story got International attention and this killer started liking the attention. So, what does an attention-hungry person do to grab more of it? Well, he continues with the things that bring him in the limelight.

In this case, the International cat killer started torturing kittens (and eventually a human) in different ways and posted more videos online just piss off everyone who's looking for him.

People of twitter too were taken aback by this series.

Dont fuck with the cats is honestly the most mental thing av ever watched — emz 🖤 (@emilygibsonx) December 20, 2019

Dont fuck with the cats documentary is so disturbing theres really sick people out there — 𝒮𝒶𝓇𝒶𝒽🌹 (@sarahwwlynn) December 21, 2019

Dont fuck with the cats is legit must watch serial killer documentary — Rycel (@riverarycel) December 23, 2019

Dont fuck with the cats is one of the most fucked up things ive ever seen — worthey🤙🏻 (@gwortheey) December 22, 2019

i’m watching dont fuck with the cats in the dark by myself call me brave — 𝘌𝘮 (@faIIingemma) December 27, 2019

The entire process of finding this serial killer by a Facebook group of avid internet detectives and the missteps they took on the way is absolutely gut-wrenching. It has been branded as the 'most disturbing documentary yet' by the viewers and we recommend you to watch it only if you're not weak-hearted.

Watch the trailer here.