Netflix has become one of the biggest platforms in the history of online entertainment. It has hit us with mind-boggling crime documentaries, but its latest offering, Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer has got to be the best one this season. 

Sure, the name might mislead you. But whoever said that, 'don't judge a book by its cover' was definitely talking about this series.  

It's all about a video posted online by a 'kitten-killer' which was disturbing beyond repair. But the actual story starts after the video was uploaded online.
 

The video was so sickening that some people made a Facebook group and dedicated it to tracking the man down so that he doesn't get to commit a crime like torturing and killing cats. 

From where the ciggerette packs were kept to every minute details, these 'self-proclaimed' internet detectives made sure that no stones are upturned. 

But the story took a rather dark turn when this 'cat killer's' story got International attention and this killer started liking the attention. So, what does an attention-hungry person do to grab more of it? Well, he continues with the things that bring him in the limelight. 

In this case, the International cat killer started torturing kittens (and eventually a human) in different ways and posted more videos online just piss off everyone who's looking for him. 

People of twitter too were taken aback by this series. 

The entire process of finding this serial killer by a Facebook group of avid internet detectives and the missteps they took on the way is absolutely gut-wrenching. It has been branded as the 'most disturbing documentary yet' by the viewers and we recommend you to watch it only if you're not weak-hearted.  

Watch the trailer here