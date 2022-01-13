What happens when a girlfriend, with her 'useless' boyfriend, gets caught in an endless loop of love and crime? This is exactly what Netflix's upcoming film Looop Lapeta starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin has offered us in the trailer.

This punchy thriller introduces us to Taapsee's character Savi and her lover Satya, played by Tahir when the former is on a quest to rescue the latter by collecting Rs. 50 lakh in 50 minutes!

She is trapped in a time loop and gets multiple attempts to save his life when he's caught in the web of gambling.

The glimpse of Shreya Dhanwanthary and Dibyendu Bhattacharya has made us a little more eager to watch the film.

The film, which is a remake of Tom Tykwer’s 1998 cult classic German movie Run Lola Run, looks cinematically appealing and can we please appreciate how Tahir, essaying a wide range of characters, in films dropping one after the other is leaving us thoroughly impressed?

The film is set to be released on 4th February, only on Netflix. You can watch the entire trailer here:

All images are screengrabs from the trailer unless mentioned otherwise.