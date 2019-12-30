New Year is just around the corner and people are busy making plans to spend the night dancing the night away. But Netflix just reminded us that there is a better way to ring in 2020!

If you are a FRIENDS fan then you can actually begin the year with the iconic line, "Hi, Emma. It's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?" 

Twitter is in love with the idea because what's better than staying indoors with a glass of Old Monk and Netflix? 

Are you ready to binge-watch this show before Netflix brutally removes it next year