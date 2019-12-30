New Year is just around the corner and people are busy making plans to spend the night dancing the night away. But Netflix just reminded us that there is a better way to ring in 2020!

If you start S10E04 of Friends at 11:48 PM on December 31st, you'll begin the year with Chandler saying, "Hi, Emma. It's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?" — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 29, 2019

If you are a FRIENDS fan then you can actually begin the year with the iconic line, "Hi, Emma. It's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?"

Twitter is in love with the idea because what's better than staying indoors with a glass of Old Monk and Netflix?

Looks like I have a plan for New Year’s Eve after all! 😂😂 — Aabha Bahety (@AabhaBahety) December 29, 2019

That is the most important information i got all year. — Kunal Maheshwari (@preferablehuman) December 29, 2019

Are you ready to binge-watch this show before Netflix brutally removes it next year?