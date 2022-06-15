Netflix is building a reality show inspired by its famous series, Squid Game. In the real-life Squid Game, 456 players will contest against each other for a whopping $4.56 million. The giant streaming platform is inviting applications for this 4-week-long reality series. The application websites even mention, 'how far will you go?'

Umm, now Twitter is highly confused, and so are we.

What's the point of modeling a reality game based on a series that clearly depicts that this game ought not to be played? Or even worse, why would you create a real-life game inspired by a show that mirrors human exploitation, the dark side of meritocracy, and the modern capitalist society?

WTF is wrong with people? — rc31pad (@rrobb47) June 15, 2022

I think squid game can go down in history as the most egregious example of capitalism completely missing the very obvious point of a narrative. Squid game the game is not supposed to be a fun reality game and that goes against the entire message of the show. https://t.co/Ic278LK4Xh — mikanviola (@mikanviola) June 14, 2022

This feels so dystopian.Turning a fictional death game into a reality show.Obviously people aren't gonna die,but just what the game is based on,and then the types of idiots this'll attract,humanity is truly doomed.Also,ik people who need the money are gonna join too,but still... — B-rad (@b_radeezy) June 14, 2022

If they're turning Squid Game into a reality show it's only fair they turn Saw into a reality show next — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) June 14, 2022

Hey, this actually sucks. I can't imagine a more bleak message that Netflix is sending by turning a drama about how toxic and dehumanizing capitalism is to common folk into a Squid Game reality show. It's really lame. https://t.co/ZDLwDprOYn — alessandro fillari (@afillari) June 14, 2022

a squid game reality tv show? man i knew we were stupid but i didn’t think we were this dumb — mara ✨ (@marafrommarz) June 14, 2022

Soooo, did everyone else miss Squid Game’s critique on capitalism and its toll on humanity, or…? No? We’re gonna make it into an actual reality game show? Okay, cool cool cool. — Delphina 💖💜💙 (@dkopackz) June 14, 2022

Squid game becoming a reality show on netflix is the most postmodern weird horrifying shit I've ever seen — Patty O'Furniture (@CaptainBoomcake) June 14, 2022

Irony killed itself.

no, it's bc this completely misses the point, which was a huge criticism of modern capitalism, by doing this, it only shows that winning money is the objective, without the concepts of survivals, competition, basic needs, etc. This encourages the exact opposite of the series. — diego (@chaonopescownes) June 15, 2022

Squid Game being created into a reality tv show just shows that capitalism really is the perfect self sustaining system. Any form of anti-capitalism will always be co-opted and watered down by those in power until it becomes unrecognisable. — hai (@_Tahai) June 15, 2022

'Squid Game reality show' might be the most shameless, ironically grotesque thing Netflix has ever done. Like that's literally the point of the show. The point of the show is voyeuristic poverty exploitation is bad. That's the point. Of the show. That's the point of the show. https://t.co/5IVJyrFxmf — Full Metal Jackalope (@FullJackalope) June 15, 2022

Didn't y'all make a whole show about why people shouldn't play squid games? pic.twitter.com/2KYDLlmc3x — Kyle Higgins (@the_higgo) June 14, 2022

I remember the October when this dropped, and @Netflix posted a pic of gi-hun and ganbaru smiling in the marble game with the caption "It's Fri-yay!!!"

And I was like 😐 yall are completely missing the allegory. Now Again. — Soft BEEFS² (@SoftBeefBeefs) June 15, 2022

Same thing happened with cyberpunk 2077. It was created as a cautionary tale against corporations than nestle and some other Chinese corporations began stealing water from the Great Lakes. — offbrand Ugandan Knuckles (@SuperRobotPug) June 15, 2022

Peak Late-Stage Capitalism, right here. — Sindocat (he/him) (@Uluain) June 14, 2022

The day after the economy is officially in a recession, inflation is at a 40 year high and gas is over $5 a gallon, you want to announce casting for a real life Squid Game? Great timing, actually. These are peak dystopian times we're living in. — Silver 🌑 #BLM (@Silverchild) June 14, 2022

Before I sleep and I hate to be a party pooper but the reality show based on squid game is so fucking...obtuse like the existence of it completely ignores the messages and morales the show was critiquing, all I can say is...wow. how oblivious.. — pola (@frankluvr01) June 15, 2022

I mean this started when YouTubers tried to emulate this. capitalism will even use anti-capitalism as a vehicle to make a profit if it can. — Blair Bitch🎃🎃 (@gearswell) June 14, 2022

Cant believe they're actually doing a real and actual Squid Game reality show (without the murders obvs!) And it's filming in the UK. Irony overload. At least they won't have any problems finding 456 people who will gladly fuck each other over for money :) — Read it Daddy 🇺🇦 (@Readitdaddy) June 15, 2022

A Squid Game reality show? Who would have thought such an idea would be given a greenlight? Capitalism wins again, I guess. — Siobhan (@_nekesaa) June 15, 2022

Squid Game is a reflection of a society that chews up people and spits them out, leaving them so desperate they feel like they have no choice, that chancing death for cash is the best or ONLY option they have.



And we're turning it into a reality TV show. pic.twitter.com/y7Z33a7awh — Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors 💖💜💙 (@shadowravyn) June 14, 2022

Making a reality show out of Squid Game is a blatant reflection of a doomed society in which capitalism always wins. The fictional show was a blunt satire and a compelling commentary on the harsh reality of the world today.

It portrayed the helplessness of the oppressed, who are willing to do anything to have a chance at a better life. A reality show premised upon this fictional dystopian game is surely not what the world needs. EVEN FOR ENTERTAINMENT.