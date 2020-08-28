Masaba Masaba, directed by Sonam Nair premiered on Netflix today (28th August). The show is based on Masaba Gupta's life, who is an Indian fashion designer. It stars Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta in lead roles, playing themselves.

So, in case you are wondering how good or bad the web-series is, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

#MasabaMasaba is a breath fresh in the recent times. Not to mention but Neena ji and Masaba outraged the show! Kudos!! @NetflixIndia @MasabaG — prudhvi nadh (@prudhvinadh1) August 28, 2020

@netflix new show ‘Masaba Masaba’ is a mixture of drama and fun inspired by the Masaba and Neena’s life. Not a typical Netflix material but still worth a try.#MasabaMasaba #MasabaonNetflix #netflix — worldwatcher (@worldwa22461094) August 28, 2020

as real and fiction blend seamlessly you feel for Masaba when at the end of the fay she is just a girl craving a ‘ parantha’ made by her mother

Masaba Masaba 3⭐️⭐️⭐️ @Neenagupta001 is a true star and class act,@MasabaG keeps it real no pretence @NetflixIndia #MasabaMasaba — Puja Talwar (@talwar_puja) August 28, 2020

I finished #MasabaMasaba in one go A refreshing and entertaining series. @MasabaG did a amazing job. @Neenagupta001 ji is evergreen 💫

Already waiting for #season2 @NetflixIndia — Vedant Pillay (@PillayVedant) August 28, 2020

Must say I’m enjoying each min of #MasabaMasaba

So many real life anecdotes.

Too many fantastic scenes@Neenagupta001 ji .. she is a gem

& @MasabaG ‘S natural acting is something 😀 Loved the Show Wanna Se Some More Episodes... pic.twitter.com/bGMFufUSGX — Vikas Phadnis (@VikasDirector) August 28, 2020

@MasabaG #MasabaMasaba @HouseofMasaba what great collection and series season 2 episodes please don’t let us wait a year hope you already shot them — Soumik Sarkar (@soumiksarkar) August 28, 2020

Halfway through #MasabaMasaba, and the banter between @MasabaG and @Neenagupta001 is easily the best thing about the show.

Also, I will never be able to think about "lassi" the same way again. 😁 @NetflixIndia @AshviniYardi @chink_ster — Rony Patra (@ronypatra) August 28, 2020

#MasabaMasaba is a breath of fresh air in these fucked up times. — Ayush Agarwal (@TheWriteCafe_) August 28, 2020

What an amazing series! Every Girl should watch it! #MasabaMasaba — Anoushka (@RediliciousMe) August 28, 2020

Neena jee was the real star of #masabamasaba.



But what a badass Masaba is! @Neenagupta001 @MasabaG — Ekta Chauhan (@ekta2993) August 28, 2020

