So, in case you are wondering how good or bad the web-series is, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.
#MasabaMasaba is a breath fresh in the recent times. Not to mention but Neena ji and Masaba outraged the show! Kudos!! @NetflixIndia @MasabaG— prudhvi nadh (@prudhvinadh1) August 28, 2020
@netflix new show ‘Masaba Masaba’ is a mixture of drama and fun inspired by the Masaba and Neena’s life. Not a typical Netflix material but still worth a try.#MasabaMasaba #MasabaonNetflix #netflix— worldwatcher (@worldwa22461094) August 28, 2020
as real and fiction blend seamlessly you feel for Masaba when at the end of the fay she is just a girl craving a ‘ parantha’ made by her mother— Puja Talwar (@talwar_puja) August 28, 2020
Masaba Masaba 3⭐️⭐️⭐️ @Neenagupta001 is a true star and class act,@MasabaG keeps it real no pretence @NetflixIndia #MasabaMasaba
Loved #MasabaMasaba Congratulations to @MasabaG ,@Neenagupta001 ji and entire team 🌷— vipul j vashhi (@i_vipuljvashhi) August 28, 2020
I finished #MasabaMasaba in one go A refreshing and entertaining series. @MasabaG did a amazing job. @Neenagupta001 ji is evergreen 💫— Vedant Pillay (@PillayVedant) August 28, 2020
Already waiting for #season2 @NetflixIndia
Must say I’m enjoying each min of #MasabaMasaba— Vikas Phadnis (@VikasDirector) August 28, 2020
So many real life anecdotes.
Too many fantastic scenes@Neenagupta001 ji .. she is a gem
& @MasabaG ‘S natural acting is something 😀 Loved the Show Wanna Se Some More Episodes... pic.twitter.com/bGMFufUSGX
@MasabaG #MasabaMasaba @HouseofMasaba what great collection and series season 2 episodes please don’t let us wait a year hope you already shot them— Soumik Sarkar (@soumiksarkar) August 28, 2020
Halfway through #MasabaMasaba, and the banter between @MasabaG and @Neenagupta001 is easily the best thing about the show.— Rony Patra (@ronypatra) August 28, 2020
Also, I will never be able to think about "lassi" the same way again. 😁 @NetflixIndia @AshviniYardi @chink_ster
#MasabaMasaba is a breath of fresh air in these fucked up times.— Ayush Agarwal (@TheWriteCafe_) August 28, 2020
What an amazing series! Every Girl should watch it! #MasabaMasaba— Anoushka (@RediliciousMe) August 28, 2020
Neena jee was the real star of #masabamasaba.— Ekta Chauhan (@ekta2993) August 28, 2020
But what a badass Masaba is! @Neenagupta001 @MasabaG
Weekend plans sorted!