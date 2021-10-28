Minnal Murali seems to have taken the internet by storm. The Netflix superhero movie whose trailer just dropped a few hours ago is trending on Twitter.

This Malayalam film revolves around a tailor who gets superpowers after being struck by lightning and now must take down the bad guy to become the hero his town needs. Well, let's hope he succeeds. Meanwhile, Twitter already thinks he will!

The Hype Is REAL ⚡💥



Biggest Miss For Theatres !#MinnalMurali pic.twitter.com/jRdua7Jwpz — Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl) October 28, 2021

#MinnalMurali trailer looks amazing , a fun filled laugh riot ride awaiting for us , amazing story line carried out with terrific performance by @ttovino . Can't wait to witness the magic of #MinnalMurali .#MinnalOnNetflix ⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/WTjqin9XcT — hariprasad (@Hari2tweets) October 28, 2021

#MinnalMurali Trailer - Look like a full fledged entertainer from Basil Cinematic Universe... Visuals 👏

Christmas gift from Tovino, Basil & Weekend Blockbusters...

Direct release via Netflix from this Christmas...⚡



Kids gonna really enjoy this one...😀 — AB George (@AbGeorge_) October 28, 2021

The most awaited south indian movie directly premiering in @netflix for the remainder of the year !#MinnalMurali 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jRKZursiEa — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) October 26, 2021

#MinnalMurali is gonna be one of the BEST - AMAZING - SUPER COOL - ENTERTAINING - SUPERHERO movie from India! 😍🔥❤️

Wow wow woww ah iruku.



Wish they released in theatres! 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/dWVxWWpPMI — KabeemKubaam (@KabeemKubaam) October 28, 2021

So we finally have a real superhero movie (and not just some vigilante story). The trailer of #MinnalMurali promises so much fun.https://t.co/lOrz5Mj2yN — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) October 28, 2021

The mask is gonna be a trend now — Bennet B (Benn) (@bennet_bal) October 28, 2021

You can watch the trailer here:

This might finally be the superhero film India deserves. Directed by Basil Joesph, Minnal Murali features Tovino Thomas as the lead. The film will be airing on Netflix on the 24th of December, 2021. Merry Christmas, y'all.