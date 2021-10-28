Minnal Murali seems to have taken the internet by storm. The Netflix superhero movie whose trailer just dropped a few hours ago is trending on Twitter.
This Malayalam film revolves around a tailor who gets superpowers after being struck by lightning and now must take down the bad guy to become the hero his town needs. Well, let's hope he succeeds. Meanwhile, Twitter already thinks he will!
The Hype Is REAL ⚡💥— Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl) October 28, 2021
Biggest Miss For Theatres !#MinnalMurali pic.twitter.com/jRdua7Jwpz
Cinematography - Sameer Thahir ISC!♥️ #MinnalMurali pic.twitter.com/HjXH1sWY4i— Aravind (@reflections1212) October 28, 2021
#MinnalMurali trailer looks amazing , a fun filled laugh riot ride awaiting for us , amazing story line carried out with terrific performance by @ttovino . Can't wait to witness the magic of #MinnalMurali .#MinnalOnNetflix ⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/WTjqin9XcT— hariprasad (@Hari2tweets) October 28, 2021
The Hype is real !!!#MinnalMurali #MinnalMuraliTrailer pic.twitter.com/UFc9LtPbu8— Jaasim_3 (@Jaasim_3) October 28, 2021
'Vellidi Venkidi'#MinnalMurali multiverse loading ⚡⚡— Sharon (@sharon______n) October 28, 2021
A Basil Cinematic Universe pic.twitter.com/QpsTPMax7d
#MinnalMurali Trailer - Look like a full fledged entertainer from Basil Cinematic Universe... Visuals 👏— AB George (@AbGeorge_) October 28, 2021
Christmas gift from Tovino, Basil & Weekend Blockbusters...
Direct release via Netflix from this Christmas...⚡
Kids gonna really enjoy this one...😀
The most awaited south indian movie directly premiering in @netflix for the remainder of the year !#MinnalMurali 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jRKZursiEa— Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) October 26, 2021
#MinnalMurali is gonna be one of the BEST - AMAZING - SUPER COOL - ENTERTAINING - SUPERHERO movie from India! 😍🔥❤️— KabeemKubaam (@KabeemKubaam) October 28, 2021
Wow wow woww ah iruku.
Wish they released in theatres! 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/dWVxWWpPMI
So we finally have a real superhero movie (and not just some vigilante story). The trailer of #MinnalMurali promises so much fun.https://t.co/lOrz5Mj2yN— Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) October 28, 2021
You can watch the trailer here:
We've been Minnal struck and all we can say is - WATT?!!😱⚡⚡@ttovino @SophiaPaul66 @basiljoseph25 @VladRimburg @kevinpaul90 @cedinp @shaanrahman @AjuVarghesee @Wblockbusters1 pic.twitter.com/nMNsLznLLX— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 28, 2021
This might finally be the superhero film India deserves. Directed by Basil Joesph, Minnal Murali features Tovino Thomas as the lead. The film will be airing on Netflix on the 24th of December, 2021. Merry Christmas, y'all.