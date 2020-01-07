Looking forward to all those weekends in your bed, binge-watching Netflix? Well, here is a list of movies that will hit the streaming service in 2020 and satisfy all your needs. 

1. A Fall From Grace - January 17

This film follows the story of a young woman who is accused of killing her husband and her lawyer is sure that there is a conspiracy in play. 

2. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You - February 12

This Netflix original based on the book of the same name and is the second part of the successful To All The Boys I've Loved Before movie. 

3. All the Bright Places - February 28

Based on a YA novel of the same name, this film about mental health will release on Netflix next month. 

4. Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

This film based on the life and growth of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will first release at the Sundance Film Festival in January and then later on Netflix. 

5. The Willoughbys

This animated film about four kids abandoned by their parents is based on a children's book of the same name by Lois Lowry. 

6. Horse Girl

Starring Debby Ryan and Alison Brie in lead roles, this movie is about a girl whose obsession with horses begins to derail her real life. 

7. The Last Thing He Wanted 

Starring Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe and Ben Affleck, this movie is based on a novel of the same name by Joan Didion and is about a journalist who quits her job to broker an arms deal. 

8. Lost Girls

Based on a novel of the same name by Robert Kolker, Lost Girls is about a mother who is driving the law to find her missing daughter while getting entangled in a string of unsolved murders of young female sex workers. 

9. Sergio

Based on a real-life story, this Netflix movie is set in the aftermath of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, and focuses on the life of U.N. diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello who is there to help. 

10. A Boy Called Christmas

Based on a book of the same name by Matt Haig, this film stars Kristen Wiig and is a spin on the story of Father Christmas and Nikolas, a young boy who is looking for his father near the north pole. 

11. Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Not much is known about this film apart from the fact that will be an anime adaptation set in the "Altered Carbon" universe. 

12. Army of the Dead

This zombie thriller film stars actors from across the world including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Chris D'Elia and Huma Qureshi.

13. Bright 2

A sequel to the 2017 fantasy thriller, Bright starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, this film will follow the two police officers on another adventure. 

14. Christmas On The Square

Starring Dolly Parton, this Christmas movie focuses on a small town that is being bought out by a giant corporation. 

15. Coffee & Kareem 

Starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson, this film follows a Detroit cop who teams with his girlfriend's 11-year-old son to clear his name and take down a criminal.

16. Desperados

In this romantic comedy, a young woman panics and rushes to Mexico with her friends to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. 

17. Eurovision

This Netflix comedy film co-written by Will Ferell is inspired by the Eurovision Song Contest and stars Will and Rachel McAdams in the lead roles. 

18. Feel The Beat

Feel The Beat is a Netflix dance film that stars Sofia Carson, of Descendants fame in the lead role. 

19. Fatal Affair

This Netflix drama film stars Nia Long, Omar Eps, Stephen Bishop and Kj Smith in the lead roles and is directed by Peter Sullivan. 

20. First Ladies

This comedy film follows the story of America's first lesbian couple in the White House and stars Jennifer Aniston opposite Tig Notaro. 

21. Holidate

Two strangers decide to be each other's dates during the holiday season due to the pressure of dating from their family in this romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. 

22. Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Rob Schneider come together to create a comedy about a Salem-based Halloween obsessive who is forced to solve a murder case. 

23. Last Letter From Your Lover

Based on a novel of the same name by Jojo Moyes, this romantic film has a dual-narrative and is set in London and the Riviera in 2003 and the 1960s. 

24. Jingle Jangle

In this Christmas movie, produced by John Legend, an imaginary world created by a toymaker comes to life as he and his granddaughter have the adventure of a lifetime. 

25. Mank

This Netflix film is based on the real-life story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, and his battles with director Orson Welles over screenplay credit for Citizen Kane.

26. Operation Christmas Drop

A congressional aide and a U.S. Air Force captain clash when she's asked to collect evidence and shut down the base that he lives in. 

27. Moxie

Based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu, this film directed by Amy Poehler follows a girl who is starting a feminist revolution at her school.

28. Over the Moon 

This animated musical adventure feature film is about a little girl who builds a rocket ship and blasts off to the moon in hopes of meeting a legendary Moon Goddess.

29. Rebecca

A Netflix adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's gothic novel, Rebecca, it follows the story of a young newly-wed who finds herself battling the memories of her husband's dead first wife - Rebecca. 

30. The Boys in the Band

Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, this film stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, and Andrew Rannells in the lead roles and follows the story of a group of gay friends from college who reunite to celebrate one of their birthdays. 

31. The Babysitter 2

A sequel to the 2017 horror-comedy about a babysitter and her friends who are a part of a demonic cult, this film will retain most of the original cast including Bella Thorne, Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee and Robbie Amell. 

32. The Christmas Chronicles 2

In this sequel, Katie is all grown up and cynical, causing Santa to threaten to cancel Christmas forever. 

33. The Dig 

Based on the novel of the same name by John Preston, this film follows the story of a young widow finding hidden riches on her property. 

34. The Kissing Booth 2

A sequel to the 2018 hit teen romantic movie, this film will have all the original star-cast as the first. 

35. The Main Event

This Netflix and WWE collab film follows the story of an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler who discovers a magical mask and decides to enter a competition to become the next WWE superstar.

36. The Princess Switch: Switched Again

A sequel to the 2018 Vanessa Hudgens starrer, The Princess Switch, the shooting for the movie has already begun and it will hit Netflix in 2020. 

37. The Prom

Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, this film will star Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key in the lead roles. 

38. Tigertail

Starring John Cho, this Netflix original is a multi-generational tale of one family from 1950's Taiwan to present-day New York.

39. Welcome to Sudden Death

A remake of the 1995 film called Sudden Death, Netflix is changing up this martial-arts heavy original with a new comic-spin. 

Which one are you looking forward to? 