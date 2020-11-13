If you loved Keeping Up With the Kardashians and thought that was all the drama you needed, Netflix is here to raise the bar. The streaming platform just shared the trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and just as the name suggests, it gives you a sneak-peek into the scandalous lives of Bollywood celebrities.

With Seema Sachdev Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey being the main focus of the reality-TV show, it seems like we can expect a heap load of drama.

From DM-ing Kim K to going shopping in a Rolls-Royce, there is no aspect of their over-the-top lifestyle that is left to imagination.

We catch a glimpse of Maheep Kapoor stalking the who's who of Juhu and Neelam Kothari rejecting scripts left and right.

The highlight of the trailer? The cameos by Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, along with Ananya Pandey.

Watch it here:

The show will begin streaming on Netflix from 27th November onwards.