Being stranded at home during quarantine has us all consuming an absurd amount of content on streaming platforms.

So in order to give a little something to those who don't own a Netflix account yet, the platform decided to upload shows and movies on its YouTube channel.

In order to give the students who are missing school something informative to watch, it decided to make Netflix’s educational documentaries available on the Netflix US YouTube channel.

For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn't possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel.

- Netflix

Our Planet, Explained, Abstract: The Art of Design and Babies are some of the TV shows available in English right now. Movies like Chasing Coral, 13th, Knock Down the House , The White Helmets and Zion are streaming as well. Apart from this, Netflix will be adding a Q&A session with the creators for a better perspective. And the titles will be available with a dozen more language subtitles by the end of the week.

Watch it here.