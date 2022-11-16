Netflix’s latest musical-drama movie, Qala just released its trailer and it promises a fun rollercoaster ride of drama and twists.

This physiological drama revolves around Qala (Tripti Dimri), a young, eponymous playback singer in the film industry, who is at the peak of her career. However, her miserable past catches up with her. Set in the 1930s and late 1940s, Jagan (Babil Khan) brings an unexpected twist to this tale.

The movie features Tripti Dimri in the titular role along with Babil Khan, Amit Sial, Amit Trivedi, Girija Oak, Kausar Munir, Samir Kochhar, Swanand Kirkire, Tasveer Kamil and Varun Grover.

Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, this thriller drama is slated to release on December 1.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer unless specified otherwise.