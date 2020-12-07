After Sacred Games, Vikramaditya Motwayne returns to Netflix with his latest film AK vs. AK, starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Much like Masaba Masaba, Anurag and Anil appear to be essaying fictional versions of themselves in the film. However, that's where the similarity ends. Because AK vs. AK appears to be an intense face-off between the two stars, with each of them trying to outsmart the other.

However, there does appear to be far more at stake for Anil, who is apparently searching for his kidnapped daughter (Sonam), than there is for Anurag, who simply wants to keep on rolling the camera, no matter what happens.

While it's an intriguing trailer, only time will tell if this dramatic thriller turns out to be a clever experiment that pushes the boundaries of cinema, or just another failed drama.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer, unless specified otherwise. The film will stream on Netflix on December 24.