The trailer of Netflix's Bombay Begums dropped today and it looks like an interesting tale of 5 women from Mumbai, trying to make their way through life and its challenges.

The lives of these women are intertwined and they will need each other's support to get out of murky waters. And support they will get.

Netflix has pitched this as stories of women, by women, and for women.

The star cast of the series includes Pooja Bhatt, who will be seen on the screen after a long time. Apart from here there's Amruta Subhash, Aadhya Anand, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur, and of course Rahul Bose, who we can't wait to watch. It is directed by Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Alankrita Shrivastava.

Bombay Begums releases on March 8, which of course in Women's Day. You can watch the trailer here.