A lot of people had been waiting for Netflix to drop the trailer of its new series Feels Like Ishq, a project directed by Devrath Sagar and produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV. And now that it's finally out, people have lost it (in the best way possible of course).

The series has everyone's crush Rohit Saraf in it, so who can even hold themselves back from the excitement of seeing him be his cute self onscreen. Not to mention that actors such as Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan and Skand Thakur are a part of the cast. It's like a beautiful compilation of everyone's onscreen crushes in one place.

From the trailer, it seems like the show will follow 5-6 couples in their journey to .. well, ishq! The vibe of the series is super cute and lighthearted while showing the moments wherein these couples fall in love with one another. Feels Like Ishq seems to be giving off major first love or puppy love sort of vibes that has a lot of people waiting on its release.

The series will be releasing on the 25th of July, and you can watch the trailer of the show below.

Also, here are some of the reactions people had towards the show, take a look (you can practically smell the excitement).

ROHIT SARAF AND AMOL PARASHAR OMG I AM IN GIVE IT TO ME !!! — ⋆ (@flawsthatshine) June 25, 2021

I AM SCREAMING, JUMPING AND DANCING RIGHT NOW...OMGGGGGGG FINALLYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!

😭😭😭😭❤❤❤❤❤#RohitSaraf this is gonna be so freakin awesome I just know it!!😭❤@NetflixIndia I love you!🥺❤#FeelsLikeIshq https://t.co/TQEATzzCUc — 💙SNEHA JOG💙 (@snehajo5) June 25, 2021

I've learnt to keep my expectations Dangerously low when it comes to all things Netflix India...but that said, this looks charming. Some really fun casting and great to have Neeraj Madhav back on screenhttps://t.co/PYZ5jTrrSo — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) June 30, 2021

2021 is going to be a happy year ahead.🥰 #FeelsLikeIshq pic.twitter.com/CuayjN7k7s — Preety.🌸 (@PreetyThakur22) June 29, 2021

Awesome 🙌🙌❤❤❤ — 🦋 Dhruv 🦋 ┈┉┅━ (@Dhruv_Hr35_WaLa) June 25, 2021

Will you be watching Feels Like Ishq?