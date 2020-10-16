Netflix appears to be all set to amp up its horror quotient this Halloween with its latest film, Kaali Khuhi, starring Shabana Azmi, Leela Samson, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Satyadeep Mishra.

The film focuses on a family forced to move back to their ancestral village, apparently to look after the husband's ailing mother.

However, a seemingly simple trip back home seems to start a chain of events, that brings back a 'curse' - a curse that is apparently linked to an 'age-old tradition' of female infanticide.

A case of the film's subject being as horrific as the film's genre, Kaali Khuhi has definitely piqued our interest with its gripping trailer.

You can watch the trailer here:

The film releases on Netflix on October 30.