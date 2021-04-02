Netflix's latest anthology Ajeeb Daastaans trailer is out and this multi-starrer movie directed several renowned directers is already delivering a promising story.

It showcases multiple stories of multiple characters. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Jaideep Ahlawat play newlyweds but their marriage has started on a rough note. Their story is narrated by director Shashank Khaitan.

Next comes director Raj Mehta's story where actor Nushrratt Bharuccha plays a house-help who is forced to compromise on her morality for her daughter.

Another story directed by Kayoze Irani shows actor Shefali Shah's and Manav Kaul's love story where Kaul is playing the role of a mute man.

The last story features actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari where they struggle admit their love for one another due to societal pressures. This is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

This movie is produced by Karan Johar and is set to stream on Netflix on April 16th.

You can watch the trailer here :

All pictures are sourced from the trailer.