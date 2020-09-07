It's been a while since we came across an India sci-fi movie that had us on the edge of our seat. And the trailer of Cargo comes as a saving grace. With Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles, this movie has a refreshing storyline which Indian cinema has never divulged into before.

Set in a spaceship named Pushpak 634A, a 'rakshasa' (Vikrant Massey) prepares humans so they can transition into their next life.

He is accompanied by a female astronaut, played by Shweta Tripathi, who loves making vlogs and asking existential questions about humanity. The film gives us glimpses of a strange yet endearing setting as the two battle loneliness and the fear of fading into oblivion.

Watch the trailer here:

Forsaking the concept of heaven and hell, the movie gives life after death a mechanical take that has never been adapted by Indian cinema before. Cargo will begin streaming on Netflix, 9 September onwards.





All images in the article are screenshots of the trailer.