Just this week Netflix dropped the trailer of the true-crime documentary series, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

Now, unlike any luxurious hotel, Hotel Cecil is famously known as the 'Death Hotel' and this documentary will centre around the mysterious death of Canadian student Elisa Lam. The student checked into the hotel in January 2013 and seemingly vanished into thin air for about a month.

The trailer takes us through various police investigations and absurd video security camera footage from one of the hotel’s elevators that showed Lam behaving oddly.

Cecil hotel is famously known for hosting numerous killers over the years. The documentary will be premiering on Netflix on February 10.

You can watch the trailer here :

All images ae sourced from the trailer.