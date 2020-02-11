After the success of Gully Boy, Netflix decided to take the streets of Mumbai and tell us a story about two ballet dancers who fought all odds to follow their passion. The trailer of Yeh Ballet gives us a glimpse into the lives of two dancers, Asif and Nishu who go against their families to makes their dreams come true.

Yeh Ballet also stars Jim Sarbh in an important role and we do catch glimpses of him in the trailer.

Based on a true story, this Sidharth Roy Kapur film reenacts their journey to success. From when the two were trained by Israeli-American mentor, Yehuda Maor and to when they later enrolled at reputed dance institutions like the London’s Royal Ballet Academy and the Oregan Ballet Theatre in America.

If you can't waiting till the release of the film, then catch the 14-minute documentary by Sooni Taraporevala, also titled Yeh Ballet where she spoke to both the dancers in 2017.

Watch the full trailer here:

The film will release on Netflix on February 21.