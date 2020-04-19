Netflix has turned into a never-ending pool of content, especially since the lockdown. But it is easy to get lost on the streaming platform and get spoiled for choice.

So here are the secret codes for every single genre for when you think you've run out of things to watch! Because TBH, you'd never run out of things to watch.

How to use: Paste the code after the genre in your browser - www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX(code)

Action & Adventure (1365)

Asian Action Movies (77232)

Action Thrillers (43048) Adventures (7442) Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118) Classic Action & Adventure (46576) Action Comedies (43040)

Crime Action & Adventure (9584)

Martial Arts Movies (8985)

Military Action & Adventure (2125)

Spy Action & Adventure (10702)

Westerns (7700)

Anime (7424)

Anime Action (2653)



Anime Comedies (9302)

Anime Dramas (452)

Anime Features (3063)

Anime Fantasy (11146)



Anime Horror (10695)



Anime Sci-Fi (2729)

Anime Series (6721)

Children & Family Movies (783)

Adult Animation (11881)

Animal Tales (5507)



Disney (67673)



Education for Kids (10659)



Family Features (51056)



Kids' TV (27346)

Kids Music (52843)

Movies For Ages 0 to 2 (6796)

Movies For Ages 2 to 4 (6218)

Movies For Ages 5 to 7 (5455)

Movies For Ages 8 to 10 (561)

Movies For Ages 11 to 12 (6962)

Movies Based On Children's Books (10056)

TV Cartoons (11177)

Classic Movies (31574)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Classic Westerns (47465)



Classic War Movies (48744)

Epics (52858)

Film Noir (7687)

Silent Movies (53310)

Comedies (6548)

Dark Comedies (869)

Mockumentaries (26)

Political Comedies (2700)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Screwball Comedies (9702)



Sports Comedies (5286)

Stand-up Comedy (11559)

Satires (4922)

Slapstick Comedies (10256)

Teen Comedies (3519)

Cult Movies (7627)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Campy Movies (1252)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Cult Comedies (9434)

Documentaries (6839)

Biographical Documentaries (3652)

Crime Documentaries (9875)

Historical Documentaries (5349)

Military Documentaries (4006)

Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)

Political Documentaries (7018)

Religious Documentaries (10005)

Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)

Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)

Dramas (5763)

Biographical Dramas (3179)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Crime Dramas (6889)

Dramas Based On Books (4961)

Dramas Based On Real Life (3653)

Independent Dramas (384)

Military Dramas (11)



Period Pieces (12123)

Political Dramas (6616)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Showbiz Dramas (5012)

Social Issue Dramas (3947)

Teen Dramas (9299)

Tearjerkers (6384)

Faith & Spirituality (26835)

Faith & Spirituality Movies (52804)



Spiritual Documentaries (2760) Kids Faith & Spirituality (751423)

Foreign Movies (7462)

Art House Movies (29764)

African Movies (3761)

Australian Movies (5230)

Belgian Movies (262)

British Movies (10757)

Chinese Movies (3960)

Dutch Movies (10606)

Eastern European Movies (5254)

French Movies (58807)

Greek Movies (61115)

German Movies (58886)



Irish Movies (58750)

Italian Movies (8221)

Japanese Movies (10398)

Latin American Movies (1613) Middle Eastern Movies (5875) New Zealand Movies (63782) Russian Movies (11567) Scandinavian Movies (9292) Southeast Asian Movies (9196) Spanish Movies (58741) Korean Movies (5685)

Gay & Lesbian Movies (5977)

Gay & Lesbian Comedies (7120)

Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)

Gay & Lesbian Documentaries (4720)



Romantic Gay & Lesbian Movies (3329)

Gay & Lesbian TV Shows (65263)

Horror Movies (8711)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Creature Features (6895)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)

Horror Comedy (89585)

Monster Movies (947)

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)

Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)

Teen Screams (52147)

Vampire Horror Movies (75804)

Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)

Zombie Horror Movies (75405)

Satanic Stories (6998)

Independent Movies (7077)

Independent Action & Adventure (11804)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Independent Comedies (4195)

Independent Dramas (384)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)



Indian Movies (10463)

Indian Action & Adventure (4749)

Indian Action & Adventure from the 1970s (925)

Indian Action & Adventure from the 1980s (951)

Indian Comedies from the 1970s (2695)

Indian Comedies from the 1980s (2716)

Indian Crime Action & Adventure (2870)

Indian Movies from the 1940s (3545)

Indian Movies from the 1950s (3573)



Indian Movies from the 1960s (3596)

Indian Movies from the 1970s (3612)

Indian Movies from the 1980s (3634)

Indian Political Dramas (3045)

Indian Thrillers (1719)

Romantic Indian Dramas (4729)

Sentimental Indian Dramas (3759)

Music (1701)

Country & Western/Folk (1105)

Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)

Kids Music (52843)



Latin Music (10741)

Rock & Pop Concerts (3278)



Urban & Dance Concerts (9472)

World Music Concerts (2856)

Musicals (13335)

Classic Musicals (32392)

Disney Musicals (59433)

Showbiz Musicals (13573)

Stage Musicals (55774)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Classic Romantic Movies (31273)



Quirky Romance (36103)



Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)

Romantic Favorites (502675)

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)

Alien Sci-Fi (3327)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Fantasy Movies (9744)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)



Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)

Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)

Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Sports Movies (4370)

Baseball Movies (12339)



Boxing Movies (12443)



Basketball Movies (12762)



Football Movies (12803)



Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)



Sports Documentaries (180)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Soccer Movies (12549)

Sports & Fitness (9327)

Thrillers (8933)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Crime Thrillers (10499)

Gangster Movies (31851)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Mysteries (9994)

Political Thrillers (10504) Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014) Spy Thrillers (9147) Steamy Thrillers (972) Supernatural Thrillers (11140) Psychological Thrillers (5505)

TV Shows (83)

British TV Shows (52117)

Classic TV Shows (46553)

Crime TV Shows (26146)

Cult TV Shows (74652)

Food & Travel TV (72436)

Kids' TV (27346)

Korean TV Shows (67879)

Miniseries (4814)

Military TV Shows (25804)

Reality TV (9833)

Science & Nature TV (52780)



TV Comedies (10375)

TV Documentaries (10105)

TV Dramas (11714)

TV Horror (83059)

TV Mysteries (4366)

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)

Teen TV Shows (60951)

Phew! That's a lot.

TV Action & Adventure (10673)

Still didn't find what you're looking for?

Click here for a more extensive list.