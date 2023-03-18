Baithe-baithe kya karein, karna hai kuch fun. If you are having such feelings lately and wish to have a dose of entertainment, then this is definitely for you. ‘It’s time to refill your coffee!’ Coz’ we have a good news. Season 3 hua hai! Yes, Netflix India has announced the upcoming seasons of five desi shows, and we can’t keep calm. These shows became quite popular among desis and are returning to the OTT platform with their respective third seasons this year.

It's time to spill and refill your coffee because our favourites are coming back for another season!

We have curated a list of eight shows that are coming up with Season 3 on Netflix in 2023. Let’s delve into it.

1. Mismatched

Starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, Mismatched is returning to Netflix with its third season. The last season ended with Dimple being disqualified from the list of four students chosen for Namrata’s institute. However, Rishi gets qualified. It is yet to be seen how Dimple will handle this rejection. Will it affect her love equation with Rishi?

2. Delhi Crime

Based on the 2012 gang rape, Shefali Shah-starrer Delhi Crime, which focuses on its aftermath, is also coming up with its third season this year. The climax in the second season of the Emmy Award-winning crime drama saw Shefali as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi uncovering the story of Lata Solanki (Tillotama Shome)- a serial killer, and finally arresting her. We will see ‘new gangsters’ in Season 3.

3. The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

ADVERTISEMENT The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is coming back with its third season too. The reality TV series is led by Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey. In the last episode of second season, we saw Bhavana and her husband-actor Chunky Panday renewing their vows. Later, these ‘wives’ met Ranveer Singh on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and literally drooled over him.

4. Kota Factory

After two years, Kota Factory is finally making a return with its third season. The last episode of the second season showed the reality of competition. Varnali, one of Jeetu Bhaiya’s students, commits suicide after failing to clear the JEE mains. Later, he motivates other students while celebrating failure.

5. SHE

Imtiaz Ali’s SHE is releasing its third season on Netflix as well. The series stars Aaditi Pohankar and Vijay Varma. In the last season, we saw Bhumika Pardeshi, a constable who goes undercover as a prostitute, turning into a drug mafia, and killing his mentor and lover, Nayak. Now, ‘SHE’ will be back with more twists, suspense, and glamour.

6. Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking is returning with its third season this year. While Netflix hasn’t announced its release yet, Mumbai matchmaker Sima Taparia, the star of the show, had confirmed the upcoming season in November last year. “You’ll see Season 3 soon. Netflix will plan and announce soon. It’s ready completely. It will come out within a few months,” Taparia said on the Sahitya Aaj Tak 2022 stage.

7. Bridgerton

ADVERTISEMENT Netflix had confirmed the third season of Bridgerton last year. According to What’s On Netflix’s website, it is expected to be released by the end of this year. A sneak-peek of Bridgerton Season 3 was unveiled at the 2022 Tudum event. In a video released by Netflix, Penelope Featherington (Nichola Coughlan) can be seen reading out a script while sharing what Lady Whistledown has to say about the next season.

8. The Witcher

The Witcher is also returning with its third season in the summer. The filming of the season had begun last year. According to What’s On Netflix, The Witcher Season 3 is likely to arrive between June and August. The upcoming season of the drama series will feature Henry Cavil as Geralt of Rivia for the last time. Actor Liam Hemsworth will step into his shoes in Season 4.

Which third season of the aforementioned shows are you most excited about?

Note: All main images are taken from Netflix.