The teaser trailer for The Haunting Of Bly Manor is out and, by the looks of it, they weren't kidding when they said it's supposed to be scarier than Haunting of Hill House., thanks Netflix! 

Creepy dolls lying around the basement of a very old, cold and deserted house somewhere in the wilderness and a strange child telling something sinister to 'shush' up behind her - these are just mild scenes from the teaser that spell HAUNTED in big bold letters.   

Source: Netflix

The series, which is the second part of The Haunting series on Netflix is based on the classic novella called The Turn Of The Screw by Henry James, and stars Victoria Pedretti, Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen among other familiar faces who were seen in the first season of the show. Although they won't be reprising the same characters.  

Needless to say, the teaser alone has viewers both petrified and excited - because that's what a good horror show does. 

The series is set to release on Netflix on October 9th.

 You can watch the teaser here: 